New homes plans axed for Harthill beauty spot

Harthill Reservoir

Villagers are celebrating a decision to axe plans for new homes within yards of one of Rotherham's top beauty spots.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently, the Advertiser revealed that the Rotherham Council wanted to build seven bungalows near the Harthill Reservoir.

We described locals as "peeved as newts" – as they believed construction work would threaten the lives of protected species like crested newts and adders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, the council's position was that building new homes would cause no ecological issues and they seemed determined to press ahead.

Crested newt

But, after our story, they did a U-turn, blaming rising costs for pulling out.

A spokesperson for Rotherham Council said: "The planning application has been withdrawn following a regular review of the proposal which indicated it would be more expensive to develop than we had originally anticipated."

The authority said it had delivered more than 650 new council homes since 2018 and is on track to deliver 1,000 by 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is normal practice for any developer to delay or withdraw schemes that face challenges, replacing them with others that are more likely to provide better value for money or are more technically feasible," said the council.

Harthill Reservoir

"The Council remains committed to delivering new council homes in every part of the borough."

The fact that the new housing stock won't be on the edge of the lake, an area popular with ramblers, fishermen and sailing club members, was cause for celebration.

Ann Butler (69) of Peregrine Way, said: "It is marvellous news and I think the council has had a change of mind because of what was in the Advertiser and what people around here have been saying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Them withdrawing the application has saved a lot of little animals and everybody around here is delighted.

"To be honest, we couldn't believe it when they said it wasn't going through.

"Councils tend to just do what they want, sometimes, but the publicity definitely helped us. It was the perfect result.

"This is a nice place to live and we want to keep it that way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harthill's relief at avoiding the potential loss of habitats for newts and adders will not go unnoticed in other parts of the country.

Similar opposition has been waged against developments in Colchester, Driffield, Darlington, Leicester and Teesside in recent times.