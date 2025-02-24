New homes plans axed for Harthill beauty spot
Recently, the Advertiser revealed that the Rotherham Council wanted to build seven bungalows near the Harthill Reservoir.
We described locals as "peeved as newts" – as they believed construction work would threaten the lives of protected species like crested newts and adders.
At the time, the council's position was that building new homes would cause no ecological issues and they seemed determined to press ahead.
But, after our story, they did a U-turn, blaming rising costs for pulling out.
A spokesperson for Rotherham Council said: "The planning application has been withdrawn following a regular review of the proposal which indicated it would be more expensive to develop than we had originally anticipated."
The authority said it had delivered more than 650 new council homes since 2018 and is on track to deliver 1,000 by 2027.
"It is normal practice for any developer to delay or withdraw schemes that face challenges, replacing them with others that are more likely to provide better value for money or are more technically feasible," said the council.
"The Council remains committed to delivering new council homes in every part of the borough."
The fact that the new housing stock won't be on the edge of the lake, an area popular with ramblers, fishermen and sailing club members, was cause for celebration.
Ann Butler (69) of Peregrine Way, said: "It is marvellous news and I think the council has had a change of mind because of what was in the Advertiser and what people around here have been saying.
"Them withdrawing the application has saved a lot of little animals and everybody around here is delighted.
"To be honest, we couldn't believe it when they said it wasn't going through.
"Councils tend to just do what they want, sometimes, but the publicity definitely helped us. It was the perfect result.
"This is a nice place to live and we want to keep it that way."
Harthill's relief at avoiding the potential loss of habitats for newts and adders will not go unnoticed in other parts of the country.
Similar opposition has been waged against developments in Colchester, Driffield, Darlington, Leicester and Teesside in recent times.
