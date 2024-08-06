New dementia initiative a 'significant step' for patients
Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust's ‘This is me’ booklet was inspired by the work of the Alzheimer’s Society and captures essential details of a patient, including preferences, routines, and life history, enabling healthcare professionals to offer personalised support.
Chief nurse Helen Dobson said: “’This is me’ is a significant step forward in offering personalised care to people with dementia.
“This personalised approach not only improves the quality of care but also ensures that our patients feel understood and valued.”
The booklet was developed as a result of a collaboration between TRFT, local community members, dementia patients, and their carers.
Deputy chief nurse Cindy Storer added: “As patients move through different stages of their healthcare journey, the booklet provides consistent and informed support. This continuity helps to reduce the anxiety and confusion often experienced by dementia patients during transitions between care settings.”
