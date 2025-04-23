New crossings help keep pedestrians safe

Safety first: Cllr Robert Taylor

THREE new pedestrian crossings have been installed on busy roads in Rotherham, with two more coming soon.

A ‘puffin’ crossing, controlled by lights, have been installed at Chesterfield Road in Swallownest and are now operating.

Another has been installed at Cortonwood, with an additional crossing on Upper Wortley Road, Kimberworth.

Design work has also begun on a further crossing in Wath Road, Brampton Bierlow.

The developments date back to March last year, when councillors agreed a package of more than £1m for pedestrian crossings, as part of a package of measures intended to promote road safety.

Cllr Robert Taylor, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs, and the Local Economy, said: “We know that road safety is a recurring concern for residents in many parts of the borough which is why we’ve invested so heavily in recent years in measures to help people get around on foot or by bike more easily.

“I’m particularly delighted that the A57 Chesterfield Road project in my own ward is now complete, as this was something myself and my ward colleague had lobbied for over a long period.

“These most recent projects are the the result of a lot of discussion and hard work between the council and residents who continue to give us valuable feedback. I’ve got to say a big thank you to motorists, businesses, and residents for their patience while they were completed.”

The Cortonwood crossing should help pedestrians moving around the shopping centre site which often experiences heavy levels of traffic, particularly at weekends.