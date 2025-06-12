Much to Ad-Myra in home town, says entertainer DuBois

CIVIC STYLE: Myra will be back on home turf later this year

THE ‘siren of South Yorkshire’ Myra DuBois is embarking on her biggest UK tour to date this year – including a poignant pit stop in her home town.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The entertainer – who has been described as “bust a gut funny” by broadcaster Graham Norton, “raucous” by the New York Times, “hilarious” by singer Boy George, and “funny to the bone” by Time Out London – famously took part in series 14 of Britain’s Got Talent in 2020, singing I Know Him So Well alongside celebrity judge Amanda Holden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myra, who boasts more than 92,000 Instagram followers, will be kicking off her tour in Bath in September, finishing some 30 dates later in Liverpool.

In between, Rotherham’s Renaissance woman – among her talents are listed “actress, singer, wellness guru, Gemini, and energy worker” – will be playing high-profile venues including London’s Hackney Empire, Edinburgh Lyceum and the Theatre Royal in Brighton.

And she will be treading the boards – or stepping lightly in her stilettos – at three South Yorkshire venues including Rotherham Civic.

“It’s a national tour but am also going to be in South Yorkshire, too,” she muses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s almost like a mini tour of local towns and cities, with me playing Sheffield and also Cast in Doncaster.”

When it is pointed out Barnsley failed to make the schedule, she purrs cattily: “Well, you’ve got to draw the line somewhere, darling – I mean, come on!”

“I realised that a lot of shows go all over the place – except Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I said to myself while planning this tour 'Myra – are you part of the problem?

“Rotherham Civic was a big presence in my childhood and I have a lot of affection for it – so I told the powers that be ‘Rotherham Civic is non-negotiable!’”

And she’s looking forward to exploring her old stomping ground.

“I am so pleased Grimm and Co have taken over (at Ship Hill).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That beautiful old church is now being used for culture and story-telling!

“Rotherham has fantastic old buildings and I am thrilled they are restoring the old Empire Theatre – of course, I remember it in my day as a night club!”

And her message to Advertiser readers?

“Rotherham has a robust theatre scene including amateur dramatics groups like Dinnington Operatic Society and Phoenix Players.

“So when you’re reading the paper, and see events on at the Civic – go along and support them!”

And better make a start with Myra...

To book tickets for the show on September 29, visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.