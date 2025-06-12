Much to Ad-Myra in home town, says entertainer DuBois
Returning to her roots in Rotherham, Myra’s new show Cosmic Empath follows a busy 2024 which saw the comedy sensation and drag queen sell out venues across the UK and Ireland – including Sheffield’s Leadmill – with her Be Well tour.
The entertainer – who has been described as “bust a gut funny” by broadcaster Graham Norton, “raucous” by the New York Times, “hilarious” by singer Boy George, and “funny to the bone” by Time Out London – famously took part in series 14 of Britain’s Got Talent in 2020, singing I Know Him So Well alongside celebrity judge Amanda Holden.
Myra, who boasts more than 92,000 Instagram followers, will be kicking off her tour in Bath in September, finishing some 30 dates later in Liverpool.
In between, Rotherham’s Renaissance woman – among her talents are listed “actress, singer, wellness guru, Gemini, and energy worker” – will be playing high-profile venues including London’s Hackney Empire, Edinburgh Lyceum and the Theatre Royal in Brighton.
And she will be treading the boards – or stepping lightly in her stilettos – at three South Yorkshire venues including Rotherham Civic.
“It’s a national tour but am also going to be in South Yorkshire, too,” she muses.
“It’s almost like a mini tour of local towns and cities, with me playing Sheffield and also Cast in Doncaster.”
When it is pointed out Barnsley failed to make the schedule, she purrs cattily: “Well, you’ve got to draw the line somewhere, darling – I mean, come on!”
It will be the first time Myra, a resident artist at iconic London venue the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, has been back in the borough dropping her trademark barbs since 2022 when she hosted the All Saints Square stage to support the UEFA Women’s Euros in the town centre.
“I realised that a lot of shows go all over the place – except Rotherham.
“And I said to myself while planning this tour 'Myra – are you part of the problem?
“Rotherham Civic was a big presence in my childhood and I have a lot of affection for it – so I told the powers that be ‘Rotherham Civic is non-negotiable!’”
And she’s looking forward to exploring her old stomping ground.
“I am so pleased Grimm and Co have taken over (at Ship Hill).
“That beautiful old church is now being used for culture and story-telling!
“Rotherham has fantastic old buildings and I am thrilled they are restoring the old Empire Theatre – of course, I remember it in my day as a night club!”
And her message to Advertiser readers?
“Rotherham has a robust theatre scene including amateur dramatics groups like Dinnington Operatic Society and Phoenix Players.
“So when you’re reading the paper, and see events on at the Civic – go along and support them!”
And better make a start with Myra...
To book tickets for the show on September 29, visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.
