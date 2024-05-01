'Siren of South Yorkshire' in London venue's 'hall of fame'
The Grade II listed LGBTQ entertainment venue said it was “thrilled that cabaret superstar Myra Dubois will be performing an extended show every week.
“Another cabaret great to add to RVT Sundays hall of fame,” adding: “Her concert presentations of laughter and song at The RVT are the stuff of legend.
“Sunday Cabaret at The RVT is the most fun you can have on a Sunday!”
The drag queen, comedian and entertainer from Rotherham originally took part in series 14 of ITV's Britain's Got Talent in 2020, during which she sang 'I Know Him So Well' alongside BGT celebrity judge Amanda Holden.
Myra will be back on home turf later this year when she brings her critically acclaimed self-help seminar Be Well to The Leadmill in Sheffield on Tuesday, October 1.