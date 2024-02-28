Myra DuBois - photo by Ben Ephgrave

The drag queen, comedian and entertainer from Rotherham will bring her critically acclaimed self-help seminar Be Well to The Leadmill in Sheffield on Tuesday, October 1.

Myra, the stage persona of stand-up comedian and drag performer Gareth Joyner, originally took part in series 14 of ITV's Britain's Got Talent in 2020, during which she sang 'I Know Him So Well' alongside BGT celebrity judge Amanda Holden.

She has also appeared on numerous other TV shows including Celebrity Pointless, Richard Osman's House of Games and Big Brother’s Bit On the Side.

And after the West End and Edinburgh Fringe in 2023, the 'empress of empaths' Myra is back with Be Well, billed as a sardonic side-eye at the wellness industry.

Described by Time Out London as “acid-tongued, funny to the bone”, Myra said: “We toured the UK at the end of last year and it was a tremendous success.

“I can’t say it wasn’t because it was.

“And yet a wail remains on the wind.

“Can you hear it? It’s the British people crying out for more. ‘Help us, Myra’ they plead, rather pathetically if I’m honest.

“But who am I to deny them?

“So, my travelling sanctum shall set out once more for the regions to penetrate.

“I make only one promise, you will leave the theatre in a much better state than when you entered it.”