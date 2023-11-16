BRITAIN’S Got Talent semi-finalist Myra DuBois returned to the small screen to drop some of her trademark barbs and pit her quizzing skills against three other famous faces.

Bonnie Langford and Myra DuBois on House of Games - the photo was posted by Myra on Instagram who captioned it: 'Me and @bonnie_langford trying to decide what we want from the chippy.'

The drag queen, comedian and entertainer from Rotherham took part in series 14 of the ITV show in 2020, during which she sang 'I Know Him So Well' alongside BGT celebrity judge Amanda Holden.

But it was a BBC show, Richard Osman's House of Games which she appeared on more recently, alongside guests including singer and actress Bonnie Langford, who had previously starred in panto with Myra and dubbed her “my sister from another mister”.

Fellow panellists DJ and TV presenter Tyler West and Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges were all treated to a quip or two from the performer, with Myra - the alter ego of Gareth Joyner – joking to the latter on her surprise win on an episode of the weekday quiz show: “What you've gained in points you've lost in friends!”

And while others bagged daily prizes including bread-bins and fondue sets, Myra – who has 40,000 Instagram followers – answered host's Richard Osman's question of “Which prize would you have chosen?” with the acidic retort: “My dignity!”

But Myra, who has been called “bust a gut funny” by broadcaster Graham Norton and “hilarious” by singer Boy George, did graciously accept the House of Games-branded sunglasses gifted to her by her buddy Bonnie, saying, with a telling curl of the lip: “I feel like I've turned into a ray of sunshine!”

And by the end of the week she joked of her contestants: “I've grown fond of these people – it's become less of a gameshow and more of a hostage situation!”

Myra, whose fans are called 'AdMyras', returned to her home town last summer to support the celebration of the UEFA Women’s Euros in the town centre, hosting the Fan Stage at All Saints’ Square which she described as a “blast”.

She has been busy travelling around the UK with her Be Well tour this year which began in Bath in the summer and finishes this week in Brighton.