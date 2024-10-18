Myra DuBois - photo by Ben Ephgrave

AFTER entertaining regular visitors to London's Royal Vauxhall Tavern, for one night only the 'Siren from South Yorkshire' had her sparkly stilettos back on home turf at The Leadmill in Sheffield.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sashaying on to the stage in her statement animal print, the Britain’s Got Talent finalist and comic drag queen mentioned her home town of Rotherham within minutes, to which she got a single response (from this reviewer).

“One whoop!” she snarled.

But the response from the fans – or 'Admyras' – for the rest of the sold-out show was a lot more vocal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myra DuBois - photo by Ben Ephgrave

There was plenty of engagement beyond those audience members brought on to the stage, too.

For this show 'Be Well' sees the cabaret star, singer and actress acquire a new string to her bejewelled bow as the 'empress of empaths'.

The critically acclaimed self-help seminar which toured the UK sees her cast a sardonic side-eye – and curled lip/sharp tongue – at the wellness industry, inviting audience members to talk through their problems before 'healing' them with her acerbic wit.

Think a seriously acidic Dame Edna for the 21st century.

And speaking of the 'woke' generation, a shout-out (or whoop) must go to opening act Frank Lavender – another of performer Gareth Joyner's comic creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well-meaning Frank is a relic of the 70s scene, desperately trying not to offend 'the homosexuals' while getting the wrong end of the PC stick in an increasingly progressive world.

I could have watched more of Lavender were it not for the hilarity of the headline act waiting to wow us all with her one-woman wellness mission.