The former Empire, Amber Lounge, Cannon (and so on), Rotherham town centre

A LANDMARK former theatre and cinema building will host an open day as restoration of the Edwardian venue continues.

The Advertiser gave a sneak peek inside the Empire in August – and now you can take a look inside too.

The High Street building – last open as the Amber Lounge nightclub – will be open on Wednesday, October 9, from noon to 3pm and from 4pm to 7pm.

SME Ltd managing director Mark McGrail, the building’s new owner, said: “We nearly all have a connection to this building, and as we tear back the worn out pieces, we see what once was a great historical building.

“It stood and entertained all through the world wars, all through the 30s, 40s, 50s, hosting stars from all up and down the country, like Cliff Richards’ Shadows in the 60s, and many more

“It changed its name several times, but it quietly stood here. We’re finding how the old Empire left its mark behind each wall we remove, and through several changes and the years gone by.”

The Empire was opened as a theatre on Monday, December 15, 1913. It became a full-time cinema in 1921, when it was known as the Empire Super Kinema, and has since also shown films under the Essoldo, Classic and Cannon names.

It continued to show films until 1990, after which it has been a variety of club venues.

Its exact future – once renovated – is still to be decided.

Mark said: “Please accept this invitation to come and share your experiences of what this building means to you.”