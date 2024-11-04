The Light Up the Lake event - Duncan Crossland Photography

FAMILIES gathered for a moving evening of remembrance at an event organised by a children's hospice.

Bluebell Wood hosted its fourth annual 'Light Up the Lake' event at Manvers Lake in Wath, designed for people to remember and celebrate loved ones and featuring a variety of activities including jar decorating, a tombola, and gift sales.

Attendees also had the opportunity to donate and write messages on lanterns dedicated to their loved ones.

As the sun set, families watched their personalised lanterns float out onto the lake, accompanied by performances from The Voice Academy Choir and a screen displaying photos of loved ones.

To ensure the event was environmentally friendly, the rafts holding the lanterns were brought ashore at the end.

Sam Wood, income generation and communications director at Bluebell Wood, said: "We were touched to see so many families in the community come together and spend the evening remembering their loved ones.

“Looking out over the lake and seeing the lanterns all lit up on the water was very moving for everyone."

The event has already raised almost £7,000 to support the hospice, which provides vital services for babies, children, and young people with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Among the guests were Cally Hewer and her five-year-old son Phoenix, who visits the hospice for short breaks.

Cally shared: "We have respite at the hospice as a family, which is really important to me as I get anxious about leaving Phoenix with anyone.

“Phoenix lost a friend recently, so we wanted to come tonight and send a little bit of light to her."