More than 140 objections to hotel expansion plan

COUNCILLORS will have to decide on plans which could see a Rotherham hotel expand - because of the number of complaints made about the application.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of the 144 people who contacted the council with views about the proposals wanted to object.

The plan is to put an extension on the side of the Premier Inn hotel in East Bawtry Road, Broom, in a move which would provide 14 additional bedrooms, taking total numbers up to 76.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property would also have 83 parking bays, with 12 of those for disabled drivers.

There are another 18 spaces on site, available for customers of the Sainsbury’s store nearby.

Because the extension would go in the car park, it means the layout would have to be changed.

Planning permission was granted in 2016 for a three storey extension at the hotel, but that never happened and the consent lapsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham Council planners say there have been so many objections to the new plan that the decision must be made by councillors.

Parking concerns: Broom's Premier Inn could see bedrooms increase, with parking spaces reduced

A report to be considered states that ample overnight parking - when demand is highest - is ample to prevent guests parking on nearby streets.

However, demand peaked on one evening when the convenience store was busy and a dance school and snooker club were open.

That level of demand would put five cars out onto the streets for one hour, from 7pm, on one evening, the report states.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that, there have been objections claiming there is already insufficient parking, with the extension absorbing some of that.

They also raise the question of where addition hotel guests would park, with a reduced number of spaces, compared to current arrangements.

There was also a suggestion that the development could impact on numbers of vehicles using private parking at Listerdale Shopping Centre - already claimed to be an issue since parking restrictions at Brecks were imposed.

Councillors will hear that the parking survey was conducted due to concerns from council officers about parking which already takes place on adjacent roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report states: “The applicant has demonstrated that should the application be approved, then the completed hotel and the new car park layout, will be able to accommodate the customers of the Premier Inn and its attached public house.”

The application will be considered on July 3.