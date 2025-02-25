Miners' Welfare hall re-opens after modernisation

Snip: Mayor of Barnsley John Parkinson JP cuts the ribbon

A MINERS’ welfare hall, which has been a village hub for more than a century, has been given a make-over to project it into the next chapter of service.

Great Houghton Miners’ Welfare Hall has been given a new roof, kitchen upgrade and eco-friendly LED lighting in an upgrade financed by Barnsley Council.

The money has come from cash the authority set aside to help local communities keep pace with regeneration work around the town centre.

Other improvements include providing better wheelchair access and damp-proofing a cellar, which is used for storage.

A local firm, O&P Construction, was brought in for the job.

Cabinet spokesman for regeneration and culture, Cllr Robin Franklin, said: “The miners’ welfare hall has been a popular venue since it opened back in 1923. We are pleased to be able to safeguard its future for generations to come.

“We want to ensure our communities are thriving and connected, and I’m sure everyone in Great Houghton will welcome the outcome of these works.

“The hall hosts a range of activities such as keep fit, sequence dancing, bingo and a youth club, and I hope that these improvements will attract even more people to use it.”

The Mayor of Barnsley, Cllr John Clarke, performed the official reopening of the welfare hall, which is managed by Great Houghton Parish Council.

Cllr Dorothy Coates, chair of Great Houghton Parish Council, said: “The works we’ve had to the Welfare Hall are brilliant.

“The new roof, insulation, LED lighting and energy-efficient appliances will help us to keep costs down and ensure people can keep coming through our doors.

“We are grateful to the council for funding this transformation through the Principal Towns and Local Centres Programme. The welfare hall has been standing for over 100 years, and this will set us up for the next 100.”

Barnsley Council has already invested more than £5 million into the six Principal Towns and ten Local Village Centres, with further investment ongoing.

Other Dearne area communities have already benefitted from investment from different sources, which have seen job creation work, new housing and other improvements across that section of Barnsley.