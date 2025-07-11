Men encouraged to book time in for mental health

Pictured at Goldthorpe Library, the new meeting place for Andys Man Club, are (left to right): Andy Dawber, Darryl Hand, library and digital support officer Carol Haigh, co lead facilitator John Lancaster and lead facilitator Kev Scott.

A CHARITY is encouraging men to book in time for their mental health – by expanding into a recently refurbished library in the Dearne Valley.

Andy’s Man Club is a national charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the UK and online.

Established in 2016 by Luke Ambler, whose brother-in-law took his own life, the clubs aim to break the stigma surrounding mental health and support men aged 18 and over to be open about the issues in their lives in a judgment-free, confidential space.

AMC started off this year by expanding its support groups across Rotherham and into the Dearne Valley including Swinton and Conisbrough.

Now one of its groups has expanded from Manvers Fire Station to Goldthorpe Library, which reopened after a refit with new features and facilities in February.

“We had to move,” said facilitator Kevin Scott.

“Manvers was a really great location with good parking so it’s a shame to leave but we had become just too big for the two rooms we were using there.

“A lot of the lads have come with us from Manvers since opening and we have also welcomed new faces.

“It’s been received really well for the local area and we’ve had support from local businesses who have taken (AMC) cards and put posters in their windows.

“It is bitter-sweet in some ways, the expansion – it’s the yin and yang.

“In many ways we would love it if no-one attended – because then it would mean we (the charity) weren’t needed.

“But if it’s needed then we’re very happy we can be here to offer the space for lads to get together to get things off their chests.

“Men do tend to store things up, but here we can help through the power of conversation.

“There’s no GP referral needed and it is all confidential.

“Nationally, the AMC has grown massively as a whole to over 300 clubs in the UK.

“Andy’s Man Club would like to ensure that the lads that need it can eventually access support within 30-minutes (journey) of where they live – that’s the ultimate goal.”

For more information visit www.andysmanclub.co.uk/.