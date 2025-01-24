Rotherham men's support groups expand into Dearne Valley
Andy's Man Club is a national charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online.
Established in 2016 by Luke Ambler, whose brother-in-law took his own life, the clubs aim to break the stigma surrounding mental health and support men aged 18 and over to be open about the issues in their lives in a judgment-free, confidential space.
In Rotherham, the groups meet every Monday night, 7pm-9pm, at Tesco Community Space in the town centre, The Centre at Brinsworth, Manvers Fire Station, and the Brooklands Club in Maltby.
Earlier this month, the first of 2025 opened at the Old Colliery Offices in Kiveton, with another due to begin at Conisbrough Community Library next Monday (January 27).
And a third will open next month at the Civic Hall in Swinton, on February 17.
Rotherham facilitator Les Elvin said: “Men do tend to store things up, but here they can join us and get things off their chest.
"We can help men through the power of conversation.
“There's no GP referral needed and it is all confidential – what is said in the club stays in the club.
“There is clearly a great need for this outlet for us to be expanding this way.
“And while it is not nice to see men come in looking sad, it is great to see them leave with a smile on their face.”
For more information visit www.andysmanclub.co.uk/.
