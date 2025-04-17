'Marvellous mermaid' Paula is 'buzzing' after charity haircut

BEFORE: Paula Roebuck gets ready for the chop

A MARKET stall worker has thanked the “brilliant” community after she raised more than £1,000 by cutting her long hair off for charity in tribute to her beloved brother.

Paula Roebuck dressed up as a mermaid before the big chop after opting to lose her long locks to raise money for Rotherham Hospice which looked after her brother Robin Wilkinson before his death from brain cancer aged just 50.

Paula (56) said: “I've had long hair for years and it was nearly down to my bum.

“I've always been the sort of person who gives to charity and does charity events.

AFTER: Paula Roebuck with her donated locks

“In July it will be two years since my brother passed away.

“Rotherham Hospice were fantastic with my brother and such a great support network for my family while we were looking after him, too.

“I wanted to give something back and I thought 'I've got all this hair, what could I do with it?'

“I decided to have it cut for the hospice and I am also donating the hair to the Little Princess Trust, too, so it's double bubble!”

BELOVED: Paula Roebuck with brother Robin Wilkinson

The mum and grandmother was helped by friends and colleagues at Rotherham Market where she runs the Electric Vape stall.

Paula, who lives in Swinton, said: “Everyone was absolutely brilliant.

“They set up a marquee for me to have the hair cut and it was all done by Paula at The Styling Lounge.

“I ended up having more than 50cms cut off so it is now just below my shoulders.

“My market stall holders donated as did lots of customers and we've raised more than £1,000 which I can't get over.

“It's marvellous and I'm still buzzing!”

Jake Ahmad, community fundraising officer, said: “Everyone here at Rotherham Hospice is incredibly grateful to Paula for her brilliant support.

“Chopping off her hair is a really big change for her, so we really do appreciate all her efforts.

“Every donation she’s received will helps us continue providing compassionate care for the people of Rotherham and their families.

“Her generosity, and the generosity of those around her, truly makes a difference.

“Thank you so much Paula!”