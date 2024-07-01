Law students raise the bar in college's annual competition
Thomas Rotherham College's law competition is open to BTEC and A-Level Law students who submit essays on a topic devised by teacher Andrew Penney.
Sponsored by Irwin Mitchell for the last 11 years, the competition's subject this year was ‘What are the main problems with the non-fatal offences? How could these problems be resolved?’
TRC law student Amelia Grzechowiak (17) secured first prize of a week’s work experience with Irwin Mitchell.
Second place went to Lailaa Bostan who won a £50 voucher and Nomignan Kamara (both also aged 17) took third, receiving a book by The Secret Barrister and goody bag.
Judges included Irwin Mitchell lawyer Georgina Brammer and associate solicitor Racheal Harrison.
Georgina said: “Amelia’s essay edged out the others for its clarity and grasp of the topic at hand, but they all provided food for thought on an important legal topic.”
Racheal said: “The work on display in this competition was really impressive and as one of the aims is to encourage emerging talent for the legal profession, it’s pleasing to see that so many skilled students are coming through the ranks and will make their mark in the future.
TRC's Andrew Penney added: “Each year we say the quality of essays can’t get any better but each year a new set of students raise the bar still further.”
Previous winners of the competition include 2014 winner Ellie Taylor who went on to work for Irwin Mitchell as a paralegal.
