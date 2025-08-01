Key workers on way to St Leger after surprise visit
St Leger officially returns on Thursday, September 11 and, to celebrate, organisers have paid a heartfelt tribute to local key workers by donating 50 tickets worth over £2,000 to the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
One of the nation's most prestigious and historic horse racing festivals, the St Leger will see guests enjoy four days of action-packed horse racing and entertainment.
Rachel Harwood, executive director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “Preparations are well underway and excitement is starting to build around the city of Doncaster. “It’s an honour to invite local key workers from the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to enjoy the festival this year and give back to those who truly deserve to enjoy an exciting day out.
“Next year marks an incredibly special milestone as we celebrate 250 years of the Betfred St Leger Festival, so we’ll be doing what we have done incredibly well for 249 years and put on a fantastic occasion over the four days.”
This year, the Betfred St Leger Festival will also feature a new premium area on the County enclosure Champagne Lawn, featuring live entertainment across the first three days of the festival, including a different celebrity DJ on each day.
As always, the festival will once again commence with The Betfred Ladies Day, a day that promises glitz and glamour as well as enthralling horse racing and entertainment.
The iconic Style Awards will return this year in partnership with Meadowhall, with the best-dressed racegoer set to walk away with an impressive prize worth over £1,000.
Racegoers can also purchase tickets, with limited availability on most hospitality packages, by visiting www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk for more information, or calling the team on 01302 304200.
