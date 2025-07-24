Competition time! Win Betfred St Leger Festival Ladies Day Tickets

Not to be missed: The Betfred St Leger is in September

THE highly-anticipated Betfred St Leger Festival makes its grand return to Doncaster Racecourse on September 11 – and the Advertiser is giving readers the chance to win a pair of county tickets to Ladies Day.

The Betfred St Leger Festival is a major highlight of the flat racing season which is deeply embedded in the history of the sport.

Thousands attend to watch history in the making across four thrilling days of action and excitement, with Ladies Day the first of four days of enthralling entertainment.

A spokesperson said: “The Doncaster Racecourse Betfred St Leger Festival, which takes place from September 11-14, is one of the most prestigious race weeks of the British horse racing calendar and an experience not to be missed.

“Experience an unmissable day of world-class horse racing, combined with live entertainment and fine cuisine with this fantastic competition.

“Enter now for your chance to win tickets and experience the Betfred St Leger Festival Live.

“It’s guaranteed to be a day you will never forget!”

To be in with a chance of winning one of five Betfred Ladies Day tickets – one pair of tickets per winner – answer the following question:

Where is the Betfred St Leger Festival held?

(a) Doncaster Eco-Power Stadium

(b) Doncaster Athletics Cub

(c) Doncaster Racecourse

You can enter by emailing the answer to this question, along with your name and contact details to [email protected].

The competition will run from 00.01 on July 24,2025 until 23.59 on August 18 2025.

All competition entries must be received by no later than 23.59 on the closing date.

Terms and conditions apply.

For full Ts and Cs visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1IE_dHFG53Y6B5W1yUy_vvDFgKhDL8oKx/edit.