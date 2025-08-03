Industrial unit could be converted to meet demand for new sport craze

A VACANT industrial unit in Hellaby could be transformed into a new indoor Padel tennis facility if a planning application is approved.

The application, to Rotherham Council, seeks permission for a change of use at Unit 1, Sandbeck Way. The site would be repurposed from its current use as a truck park and distribution warehouse into a dedicated Padel centre with a café and bar for customers.

Padel is a fast-growing racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, played on a smaller enclosed court, and is designed to be more accessible and sociable than traditional tennis.

According to the application, the existing unit is no longer viable for its current warehouse use due to modern demands and structural limitations. It has reportedly stood vacant since 2023 and has been actively marketed for at least 12 months.

In demand: Padel is an increasingly popular sport

The proposed development would introduce several indoor Padel courts, open from 7am to 10pm on weekdays and 8am to 9pm at weekends.

The centre would create up to 12 jobs, including roles for Padel coaches, cleaning and maintenance staff, and a full-time site manager. They anticipate hiring locally wherever possible.

Parking would be expanded from the current 14 spaces to a minimum of 37 on-site, with an additional 14 overspill spaces available nearby. Eight parking bays would be equipped with electric vehicle charging points.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has submitted a letter in support of the proposal, describing the development as a “fantastic attribute for the Rotherham area.” The LTA says there are currently no Padel courts in Rotherham and praised the facility’s potential to boost participation in what it calls the “fastest-growing sport in the world.”

An adjacent unit on the site was previously granted permission to be converted into a children’s play centre in 2012, and the applicant argues this new proposal would complement the area’s mix of commercial and leisure uses, contributing to footfall and local economic activity.

The site lies on a minor road within an established industrial estate and is bordered by various commercial units, including the RMBC maintenance depot. The proposed Padel centre would remain within its existing secure site, with minimal alterations to the external structure.

The application is under consideration by Rotherham Council planners.