Hit BBC show filming in Rotherham next week

GOING, GOING...: TV producers are looking for Rotherham locals to go along on Monday and take part

HIT BBC daytime show The Travelling Auctioneers is back filming for a new series – and Rotherham is next on the show’s list of filming locations.

An auction is set to take place at 10am on Monday, September 15 at Paul Beighton Auctioneers in Thurcroft, with TV producers looking for locals to come along on the day and take part.

Some of the items set to go under the gavel include:

Large collection of watches

Decorative silver items

Gold jewellery

Coin collections

Collectable toys (from 1930s-1990s)

A Harry Rutherford painting, sketches and items belonging to the artist

Enamel logo signs

A Mouseman cat statue stool and bowl

Cricket books signed by Sir Herbert Sutcliffe, Len Hutton and Fred Truman respectively

A spokesperson for the TV show said: “The auction will give South Yorkshire locals a rare chance to own some of the finest memorabilia, antiques, and collectibles around, all in one place.

“Whether they’re looking to start their own collection or add to an existing one, this auction is the perfect opportunity to acquire something truly unique.”

The items have all been uncovered during filming for the new series of The Travelling Auctioneers, which sees auctioneering experts join forces with masters of restoration to uncover treasures in family homes which are turned into winning lots at auction.

Members of The Travelling Auctioneers presenting team – which includes auctioneering experts Izzie Balmer, JB Broad and Bee Harford and restoration maestros JJ Chalmers, Robin Johnson, Lauren Wood and Saf Fakir – will be in attendance at the auction, alongside a host of TV cameras filming for the show’s new series.

Locals can bid in-person or online, and should contact the saleroom on 01709 700005 to register.