HGV driver shortage contributing to Rotherham bin delays

A shortage of HGV drivers is contributing to ongoing delays to bin collections in Rotherham.

The issue was raised at a full council meeting on September 10, with opposition councillors criticising the disruption to the paid-for garden waste service.

Conservative councillor Zachary Collingham said residents were “not getting what they’ve paid for”.

He told the meeting: “Like many elected members, I am running out of ways to apologise for the council’s inability to resume a full programme of bin collections, particularly in relation to the garden waste.

“Why is the council still unable at this point to source the staff that we need to make it happen?

"And what does this repeated reference to ‘we’re reviewing how we make amends’ mean?”

Council leader Chris Read said recruitment was underway and that some progress had been made before the summer.

He said: “We have resumed garden waste collections, albeit not as frequently as we would like.

“We are specifically challenged around HGV drivers…even within the agency staff market, being able to take on HGV drivers in particular.

“That is the real crunch point that has meant we’ve not been able to resume garden waste collections on the scale that we would want to do.”

Cllr Read said the council was considering how to “make amends” to residents who had paid for the service, which could include extending collections into the winter or offering financial compensation.

He added: “I am hopeful that in a couple of weeks’ time, we’ll be in a much better position.”