MORE than 200 children will become 'mini first aiders' this summer after learning life-saving skills thanks to a partnership between a healthcare organisation and a community trust.

Rotherham United Community Trust has partnered with Mini First Aid to enable 240 children aged six to eleven to access life-saving skills and training through fun and interactive classes at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The sessions will be delivered by experienced frontline NHS professionals Kelly and Matt Wooller, who own the Mini First Aid franchise in Barnsley, Rotherham, Sheffield and Wakefield, and have come about thanks to government funding secured for the trust's Holiday Camps.

The courses cover how to deal with an unconscious person, CPR in an emergency, head injuries, burns, bleeding and fractures.

Mini First Aid Sheffield franchise director, Kelly Wooller, said: “It wasn’t until I started learning first aid, that I realised that this was something I could do and make a difference doing.

“It is what sparked my career as a combat medical technician in the army, and led me on to become an advanced paramedic in the ambulance service, and now I’m an advanced clinical practitioner working in GP surgeries as well as running two first aid businesses here in South Yorkshire.

“My hope this summer is that we meet kids who try something they haven't tried before and realise that they have a passion and a talent for it.

“It's about inspiring the next generation of healthcare professionals and nothing makes me happier after a class than when a young person who maybe started off a bit shy, tells me ‘I'm going to help people when I'm older’.”

Jamie Noble, head of community at RUCT, said: “The team's dedication to child safety and education is truly commendable.

“Through their expertise and passion, they are empowering young people with the knowledge and confidence to act in emergency situations.

“This training not only equips children with the ability to potentially save lives, but also fosters a sense of responsibility and preparedness from a young age.

“The skills learned during these sessions will benefit the children themselves and also their families, friends, and anyone they may encounter in an emergency situation.