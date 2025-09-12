Health trust welcomes 'largest ever newly qualified nurse intake'

LARGEST EVER: The newly registered nurses will be joining TRFT this Autumn

A HEALTHCARE trust has welcomed the largest intake of newly registered nurses in its history in a “remarkable” milestone.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust is set to welcome 107 newly registered nurses who will be joining teams across a wide range of specialties, including children’s services, community health, medicine, the Urgent and Emergency Care Centre, critical care and theatres.

Chief Nurse Helen Dobson shared: “Welcoming 107 newly registered nurses is remarkable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each year, we listen closely to our nurses’ feedback and commit to meaningful improvements.

“It’s inspiring to see so many talented nurses choose our Trust as the starting point for their careers.

“This milestone reflects the Trust’s ongoing commitment to attract and retain talented healthcare professionals to serve the Rotherham community.

“To further support their growth, the newly registered nurses will go through the Trust’s nationally accredited preceptorship programme, offering structured guidance and professional development throughout each nurse’s first year in practice.”