Rotherham Healthy Holidays is back this summer break, providing a range of activities across the borough for children and young people.

Rotherham Council has joined with a variety of partners to offer more than 60 different activities running throughout the summer holidays to August 30.

A number of funded places are available for children who meet the criteria, including the 12,000 children from the borough who receive benefits-related free school meals.

Joe Toplass, head coach at First Kick Football holiday camp, said: “Attending one of our holiday clubs gets kids away from their screens and gives them the opportunity to run around, socialise and enjoy lots of activities with other children.”

Participants can take part in a range of activities including sports such as football, rugby, boxing, dancing, swimming, BMX and parkour alongside other activities including arts and crafts, singing, acting and the Wentworth Woodhouse Film Club.

Kelly White, Rotherham Council’s assistant director for early help and family engagement, said: “Our Healthy Holidays programme continues to be popular and a great success with children and their families.”

Sessions are limited so parents must book places early.