Fresh uncertainty for Shimmer estate residents as house-sales loom

FRESH uncertainty could be on the way for those living in Mexborough’s trouble Shimmer estate - with tenants now fearing for their future.

The recently built estate was in the path of the now failed HS2 route to Leeds, meaning the homes were bought up by the Department for Transport and scheduled for demolition.

That never happened and in the meantime the homes - around 100 in total - have been rented out while in state ownership.

However, Transport Minister Heidi Alexander announced earlier this year that ‘safeguarding directions’ on almost the whole of the ‘eastern leg’ to Leeds would be lifted.

That, she said meant “removing uncertainty that has affected many people” - but some of those renting on the estate believe it has actually increased uncertainty for them.

Some believe the Department for Transport now intends to sell off the housing, possibly as early as next year.

Original owners would be expected to have first options to buy back the properties, with sitting tenants then given the option to buy - something many may not have the financial wherewithal to do.

That could leave them on uncertain ground, with Government tenancies which were granted only on a short-term basis.

Difficult times: Shimmer estate residents have concerns for their future

Now former councillor Sean Gibbons, deputy leader of the Mexborough First group, has stepped in to ask City of Doncaster Council to help.

He told tenants he was “confident” senior officers would “ask their respective teams to investigate these matters and reply as soon as they are able.”

But he asked: “Please by patient as I know CDC will not have immediate answers or solutions as they will need to liaise with central Government specifically the Department of Transport.

“Heidi’s ‘proud’ announcement a few weeks ago, to lift the safeguarding which has blighted the Shimmer estate and other parts of Mexborough since July 2016 to ‘bring certainty to residents’ has only, in my view, brought more uncertainty and turmoil to circa 100 people/families currently renting on the Shimmer estate.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Lifting safeguarding directions along HS2’s former Phase 2b Eastern Leg will put an end to the years of uncertainty faced by local communities.

"We appreciate this may be an uncertain time for tenants, but wherever possible, the disposal programme will allow tenancies to naturally come to an end.”