Forget Whitby - Wentworth Woodhouse could become the new steampunk capital

THE steampunk phenomenon has become a distinctive fashion in recent years, becoming inextricably linked with Whitby.

But next month, Wentworth Woodhouse is hosting its first steampunk weekend - with a distinctly stately twist.

The event runs over two days, on the weekend of September 27 and 28, and while the fashions - welding Victorian style and sci-fi - may be recognisable for the crowds who flood Whitby, the backdrop will be distinctly different.

Whitby Abbey forms a distinct skyline for the North Yorkshire gatherings, but those heading to Wentworth Woodhouse for either of the four hour sessions will have the country’s widest stately home frontage as their own claim to fame.

And, rather than exploring the narrow and steep streets of the fishing port, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the state rooms, visit exhibitions and perhaps make a purchase from stallholders.

There will also be ghost tour on the Saturday evening, an event expected to be so spooky it is restricted to adults only.

From that point, proceedings could be far more genteel, however.

While many Whitby visitors may well be tempted by the delights of the Magpie fish and chip shop, afternoon tea is more in keeping with the elegant style of the stately home, and will be available in the Long Gallery.

For those wanting something more substantial, two and three course meals will be available in the Camellia House, which re-opened as a food outlet last year after a massive restoration.

Event organser Andy Dolan said he hoped the steampunk weekend could become an annual fixture at Wentworth, with this year’s event featuring a Dr Who exhibition among the attractions.

Highly skilled craft workers are among the traders who will be present, bringing skills like leather-working to a new audience.

“It is about promoting small businesses and looking after fantastic traders. The even could not happen without them,” he said.

Since the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust took over running the property, the objective has been to broaden its appeal to wider elements of the community, by staging diverse events.

Quite what the Fitzwilliam family - more used to playing host to Royalty or top notch artists - would have made of the steampunk visitors will remain an unanswered question.