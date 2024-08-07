Thurcroft Junior FC boys manned the stalls

A CHARITY football match and stalls selling toys, sweet treats and teddies helped raise money for a youth football team and dementia charity appeal.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun day at Gordon Bennett Memorial Hall was held to raise funds for Thurcroft Junior Football Club and in support of the the Alzheimer's Society's 'Forget me not' appeal to raise awareness of and money for people living with dementia.

The event at the hall, on Green Arbour Road, Thurcroft, saw boys from Thurcroft Junior FC U13s help on stalls.

Parents of the team members also helped run the day as well a playing in the charity match.