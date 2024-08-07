Football and fun at fundraising event
A CHARITY football match and stalls selling toys, sweet treats and teddies helped raise money for a youth football team and dementia charity appeal.
The fun day at Gordon Bennett Memorial Hall was held to raise funds for Thurcroft Junior Football Club and in support of the the Alzheimer's Society's 'Forget me not' appeal to raise awareness of and money for people living with dementia.
The event at the hall, on Green Arbour Road, Thurcroft, saw boys from Thurcroft Junior FC U13s help on stalls.
Parents of the team members also helped run the day as well a playing in the charity match.
