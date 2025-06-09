Film-maker calls action on borough business project

STORY-TELLING: Wayne Sables has teamed up with RiDO on the project

AN AWARD-WINNING South Yorkshire documentary maker and multi-media specialist is working on a new project specifically targeting companies in the Rotherham area.

Wayne Sables has been running successful courses for creatives, freelancers and small businesses wanting to add digital technology into their work for several years.

Now, after teaming up with Rotherham Investment and Development Office, the partnership will see him sharing skills with businesses in the borough to create high quality film and social media footage.

He was first asked to work on commissions based around smartphone recordings during lockdown and, as a result, was then invited by Rotherham teacher, performer, composer and writer Malcolm J. Hogan to develop a ten-week educational programme.

After RiDO spotted the sessions, they invited Wayne to create more training modules in a partnership which launched last year and will now run into 2026.

“Those original sessions proved enormously successful and have really led to the work I am now doing with companies linked with RiDO,” Wayne said.

“It’s all about working with start-ups and companies in areas like digital exposure and developing a stronger online presence.

“That includes learning how to take great video footage on a smartphone which really is the most that most people will need to get their digital story started.

“The important message is you really don’t need to be a photographer or a film-maker to start creating hugely effective content - we all have the technology, quite literally, to hand but most smartphone users simply don’t know how effective that technology can be.

“In year two of this partnership, I’ll be working with clients one-to-one around digital development for business and, of course, using the technology you already have.

“It’s a great way telling successful business stories – and, the more I work in this field, the more I recognise how so many of those stories go untold simply because people don’t realise they have the tools for sharing.”

RiDO provides a comprehensive range of services to help new and existing businesses achieve their potential and aims to drive economic development, helping businesses in the borough to start, grow and invest in the future.