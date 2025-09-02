Family's settlement over alleged cancer misdiagnosis death

A MALTBY man has died from bowel cancer after he was diagnosed as probably having haemorrhoids – missing the urgent two-week pathway.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Beasley attended a GP surgery in March 2020 complaining of bleeding, but no examination was carried out.

He returned nine months later complaining of constipation, abdominal pain and more bleeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He underwent blood tests, however no follow-up appointment took place even though his iron levels were low.

In August 2021, James attended hospital reporting ongoing bowel issues including diarrhoea, pain and weight loss. At that time, he was referred for a colonoscopy under the two-week pathway.

Following further tests, the father-of-two was diagnosed with cancer. He died in February 2023, aged 68.

Following James’ death, his daughters Jane, Amanda, and wife Christine, instructed expert medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate his care and whether his cancer could have been found sooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family and their legal team are now raising awareness of the signs of bowel cancer.

Settlement: But GPs denied liability

It comes after Irwin Mitchell secured James’ family an out of court settlement from the GPs involved in James’ care. The GPs denied liability.

Emily Mansfield, a specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “The last two years have been incredibly difficult for James’ loved ones, who have understandably struggled to come to terms with losing their dad and husband.

“Their grief has been made worse by the questions and concerns they had over his care. While nothing can make up for what’s happened, we’re pleased to have secured the answers the family deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By sharing James’ story, the family hope they can make others aware of the signs of bowel cancer. Early detection and treatment are key to beating this disease.”

Following James’s diagnosis, in October 2021, he was advised the cancer was terminal. A decision was made for him to undergo palliative chemotherapy. He also had a stoma fitted.

In January 2022, James, a former caretaker, was given 12 months to live and died 13 months later.

Jane said: “Dad had complaining about bowel problems for quite a while but trusted the doctors when they said it was probably haemorrhoids. So when we were told it was bowel cancer, it completely floored us.

“To then be told that it was terminal devastated us all.”