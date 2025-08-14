Exam results joy for Rotherham students as their hard work wins praise

Rotherham students achieved a pass rate of 97.6 per cent in this year’s A Levels, the council has announced.

Early analysis of available data shows that local A level students have achieved a pass rate of 97.6 per cent for grades from A* to E. Around 2,437 students have received their A level results but in total 4,037 students got results for A level or A level equivalent qualifications. Cllr Victoria Cusworth, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People at Rotherham Council, said: “I would like to congratulate our students on their success, with many young people across Rotherham achieving positive A Level, T Level, and BTEC National results. “Through their hard work, our young learners have equipped themselves with the tools they need to build successful careers and fulfilling lives.

"Regardless of individual results, every young person, teacher, parent, and post-16 provider, whether a college or sixth form, should feel extremely proud of what they have achieved. “I would like to wish all pupils the very best in the next stage of their lives and careers whatever that looks like. Whether they’re taking their first steps into the world of work, beginning an apprenticeship, or moving into higher education.” The number of students achieving A* to A grades in Rotherham is 19.1%. This is an increase of 0.1% on last year.

Thomas Rotherham College principal Joel Wirth said: “These are life-changing results.

“These are outcomes that will allow students from across our region to progress onto their chosen university courses, or into the apprenticeships and work programmes they’ve set their hearts on.”

“It is one thing to be able to look our community in the eye as an Outstanding college, but that means little to students unless you are able to harness all the expertise and talent of the staff in order to bring about results that really mean something.”

Meanwhile, at Wales High School, head teacher Lisa McCall said: “Following a morning of well-deserved celebration, I am incredibly proud of the achievements of our Sixth Form students. Our Year 13 cohort has shown outstanding commitment, resilience, and determination throughout their studies, and today’s results are

a true reflection of their hard work.

Happy days: Students pick up their results

“We are pleased to report that our A Level Value Added (VA) score has increased by a quarter of a grade compared to last year. The A Level, Academic, and Vocational results are the strongest we have seen at Wales High School since 2019 (excluding the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021) aligning with national figures.

"We have seen notable progress across all headline measures, with improvements in the percentage of students achieving A*-A, A*-C, and A*-E grades. Our A*-A outcomes, in particular, represent the highestin recent years, enabling many students to take up places at top universities or begin high-level apprenticeships.

We are also delighted that 82 per cen of students applying through UCAS secured their place at their first choice university”.

Across the year group there were some excellent performances in a range of subjects achieved by students.

Students will be heading to start degress courses at universities including Cambridge, Durham and Sheffield Hallam, with others off to start apprenticeships to progress their careers.