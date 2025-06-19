Event sings the praises of community's 'everyday heroes'

VOLUNTEER CHEER: Rev Phil Batchford, Rotherham United mascot Miller Bear, VAR volunteering and support group manager Kerry McGrath, engagement and communications officer Amy Forde, support officer Lucy Winter and project and programme officer Elena Cooke

THEY are often dubbed the “unsung heroes of our community”.

But volunteers from across the borough had their praises sung – and shared their uplifting and heartfelt stories – at an event at Rotherham Minster.

As part of the national Volunteers’ Week celebration, Voluntary Action Rotherham and Rotherham Council held the event at the historic town centre church to turn the spotlight on the individuals who selflessly give their time to support the local community.

Among the speakers were Rev Phil Batchford, Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail, and David Plumtree – director of services (infrastructure) at VAR.

CELEBRATE: Voluntary Action Rotherham hosted a volunteer celebration event at Rotherham Minster - pictured are volunteers with the Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham Cllr Rukksana Ismail and Miss Kaukab Amjid

Mr Plumtree said his personal volunteering journey, which began fresh out of university 20 years ago when he moved to Scunthorpe, had “shaped, influenced and pretty much made my life”.

Working in Rotherham more recently had “opened my eyes to the breadth and sheer volume of the voluntary sector in the borough which is so powerful”.

Thomas Rotherham College students also told the event of their own experiences volunteering.

Abiha Hassan said a retail placement with a British Heart Foundation charity shop had helped her become more of a team player by enabling her to develop communication and collaboration skill as well as adaptability.

Tayyibah Irfan said working in the Wickersley Barnardos shop made her realise “even the smallest task can make someone’s day easier – you learn kindness”.

She added: “Never underestimate the impact of giving up a few hours of your time and the difference it can make.”

Bilal Osma, a volunteer with Survive and Thrive and an ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) tutor told the event: “Being a volunteer fills me with pride and emotion...it's about the change we can make when we show up for each other.”

The event also encouraged people to ‘Give It A Go’ and try some fun activities on the day with stalls from the likes of Citizens Advice Bureau and The Learning Community Dinnington.

Speaking ahead of the event, Rotherham Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Victoria Cusworth, said: “Volunteers are truly the unsung heroes of our community.

“Their compassion and commitment are what makes Rotherham a stronger and more connected place to live.

“We are deeply grateful for everything they do.”