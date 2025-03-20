Entertaining the borough for 65 years

Rotherham Civic Theatre

WHAT do the likes of Kenn Dodd, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Elkie Brooks, and Ed Byrne have in common?

They have all trodden the boards at Rotherham Civic Theatre which this month celebrates a milestone anniversary of 65 years.

Since the doors to the venue first opened in March 1960, the theatre has been a central hub for arts and culture, turning the spotlight on a vibrant mix of performances ranging from musicals and comedy to dance and drama.

The venue, beloved by both local audiences and visiting artists, offers a stage for emerging and established talent and showcases a variety of productions including timeless musicals, unforgettable plays, hilarious comedy, and music including national acts and tribute bands.

Over the years, audiences in Rotherham have also grown up with the much-loved annual festive pantomime every Christmas.

The entertainment venue has hosted many legendary figures over the years such as entertainers Ken Dodd, The Chuckle Brothers, Brian Blessed, Cannon and Ball, Su Pollard, and Joe Pasquale, as well as music stars such as Elkie Brooks and Midge Ure.

More recently, Olympian and Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins took to the stage at the venue, along with singer Gareth Gates, and comedians Ed Byrne and Scott Bennett.

In addition, Rotherham Civic has been a vital space for local theatre companies and community groups, offering a platform and opportunities for the next generation of performers.

Among the local groups who regularly perform at the Civic – and are previewed and reviewed in the Advertiser – are Adam Hague School of Dance, South Yorkshire Performance Academy, CAOS Musical Theatre, Rotherham Rep, Thompson Dance Studios, Phoenix Players, Rotherham Theatrical Student Academy, and Rotherham Dance Centre.

A Civic spokesperson said: “What an amazing 65 years we’ve had!

“We’ve welcomed so many fantastic shows, talented performers and loyal customers through our doors.

“We’ve got lots of exciting plans this year for the theatre, so keep a look out on our social channels and website for updates.

“We wouldn’t be marking 65 years, if it wasn’t for you our loyal audiences.

“Thank you for being with us and supporting us from the beginning.

“Here’s to another 65 years of magical theatre.”