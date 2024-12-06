DIY helping hand for hospice’s charity shop

B&Q Rotherham and Rotherham Hospice staff including volunteer manager Gracie Butler and hospice CEO Mat Cottle-Shaw

B&Q has celebrated the upcoming opening of its new store in Rotherham by hosting a community day for Rotherham Hospice.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand-new store will open on Friday, December 13 at Great Eastern Retail Park but before that staff have been busy helping the hospice to set up its charity shop ahead of Christmas.

The store will also be donating a Christmas tree and decorations to the hospice to help transform the space for the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Pickering, unit manager at the B&Q Rotherham store, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors. My team and I are excited to welcome customers, share our knowledge, and inspire them to turn their DIY dreams into reality.

“Creating a sense of community is at the heart of what we do. It has been a true privilege to partner with our new neighbours, Rotherham Hospice and support the launch of its new charity shop.

"It’s a charity close to my heart, and the hospice provides vital care for people in the area, as an integral part of the community. We wanted to give back to a service that helps people that need it most.”

The day was part of B&Q’s broader Community Days programme, where volunteers from local B&Q stores support the community by improving a local charity space, making a positive difference across the communities B&Q serves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Coulson, director of income generation at Rotherham Hospice, said: “On behalf of everyone at the hospice I would like to say a huge thank you to the team at B&Q for the time and effort dedicated to volunteering with us on your recent community day. The impact you have made through your involvement is truly invaluable, and we are extremely grateful you decided to support us in this way."

Rotherham Hospice is a dedicated local charity providing compassionate, holistic care to individuals with terminal illnesses and their families. The hospice operates several shops that offer a diverse range of products, including antiques, DVDs, books, and designer clothing. Every purchase directly supports the hospice, with all proceeds going towards enhancing their services.