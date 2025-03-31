Disused bank could be converted into bedsits
The High Street branch closed more than six years ago, as part of a wider programme to reduce the bank’s network of branches.
According to planning documents, it is “doubtful” that the branch would be brought back into use as a bank.
The building, historically had been two dwellings and documents submitted with the planning application to create a house of multiple occupancy state: “Reversion to residential use at the end of a residential terrace seems the best option to bring the property back into use.
“There is a demonstrable need for the accommodation proposed.”
Under the plans, there would be eight bedrooms, each designed for single occupancy.
There is space to park one car outside the building, but parking on roads in the area is unrestricted and the application states: “The property is in a sustainable location, accessible to everyday services, facilities and employment opportunities by foot and bicycle, and broader areas with public transport services.”
Storage facilities for eight bicycles would also be installed.
The exterior of the building would be largely unchanged, though it would be refurbished, with railings and a gate installed, along with potted planting.
All the bedrooms would be en-suite, with combined kitchen, dining and living areas, along with a utility room and additional shower room.
The application has been made by Bilham Developme its, which is based in Swallownest.
It is expected a decision on the proposal will be made by planning officers.
