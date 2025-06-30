Distinctive Wath building could get a makeover

A DISTINCTIVE building in the centre of Wath could be given a make-over with a gym replacing other businesses on the ground floor and new apartments upstairs.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Value for Money Stores’ building, in Montgomery Road, has a mock-Tudor styled frontage and currently has a gym in the basement, with the ground floor accommodating a cafe, beauticians and a market.

Planners have been told much of the market space has been unoccupied for years, due to low demand from customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That would be replaced with a gym and boxing school, with a gym in the basement having proved successful over the last five years.

Taking over the ground floor would allow the business to expand, planning documents state.

The redevelopment would include new entrance doors being fitted, with the rest of the current front-window space at ground level being built into solid walls.

The distinct timber cladding and large front window upstairs would be kept, with the windows being replaced by Upvc units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the application: “The property is currently in a state of antiquity.

Antiquated: But this Wath building could soon be looking different

“Timber panes have been used to board up some windows to prevent further vandalism and provide advertising space.

“The proposal aims to increase the status of the building be reinstating the existing windows.

“This will increase the visual amenity of the area and help to reduce vandalism.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is anticipated the business would employ four staff members, with 11 temporary workers for school holiday ‘boot camps’.

Upstairs, three flats would be created.

There is parking space outside, but the applicant expects much of the gym trade would be local, with many customers using public transport.