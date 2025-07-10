'Determined' Darcie has 'hike' hopes for new fundraiser
Darcie Buxton from Rotherham sets herself a challenge for charities every year and so far has raised money for good causes including Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, Little Princess Trust, Childhood Cancer Charity, and Dementia UK.
This summer the determined Thorpe Hesley Primary School pupil is walking 100 miles across the Peak District to raise money for the MS Rotherham and Sheffield Support Group.
She said: “I’ve chosen this cause because people living with Multiple Sclerosis face daily challenges far harder than any hill I’ll climb.
“The MS support group helps make life a little easier for them, offering friendship, advice, and a caring community and I wanted to do something meaningful to show them they’re not alone.
“I know 100 miles is a long way – there’ll be sore feet, wind, rain (and hopefully some sunshine, too!) – but I’m determined to finish every single mile.”
Mum Marie said: “Darcie is our little inspiration and this is a huge challenge for her but she is loving all the hikes which she started earlier this month.
“We really hope members of the public will get involved to support Darcie’s determination to help others in the local community.
“Every penny raised will go directly to helping people with MS in our local area feel supported, seen, and stronger – and really means the world to Darcie.”
