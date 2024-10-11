Dazzling images of Northern Lights at Rotherham's Roche Abbey
The Northern Lights lit up the skies with bright pink and green hues visible across the country.
These striking images of the dazzling natural phenomenon, also known as aurora borealis, were captured at national heritage site Roche Abbey in Maltby last night.
According to BBC Weather, it was the strongest and most widespread showing of the phenomenon in the UK since May.
