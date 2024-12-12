Competition time! Win a cool family ice skate pass
Captain Jack has heard all about how Clipper Club members can be cool and cut the ice this winter at a Doncaster venue.
The Ice Caps is The Dome's split-level ice skating rink – the only one of its kind in the UK – and features two ramps, two mini-rinks on different levels and 1.5 square kilometres of ice.
A spokesperson for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which runs the Dome, said: “Little ones could enjoy the perfect ice experience using one of our double-bladed skates to give them more stability on the ice. “We also have an army of penguins and snowmen skating aids ready to help your little ones on the ice when they are booked online during checkout.”
Luckily for Clipper Club members, the Captain has a family pass for a skating session at Doncaster Dome to give away.
For your chance to win, just answer this question:
What type of animal aid might help younger skaters by acting as an aid at The Dome?
A. Elephant
B. Penguin
C. Dog
Email your answer along with your name, your parent/guardian's name and a contact mobile number and/or email address to [email protected].
Or post your answer and contact details to Doncaster Dome competition, Rotherham Advertiser, 2A Upper Millgate, Rotherham, S60 1PF.
Closing date is noon on Friday, January 3, 2025.
The family ticket admits four people, at least one of whom must be an adult aged 18 or over.
The winner will be contacted by The Dome to book their chosen skate session.
Terms and conditions apply.
Good luck!
