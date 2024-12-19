Community spirit makes its 'presents' felt for annual appeal

Rotherham Toy Appeal founder Ann Levick (right) pictured with her team of volunteers, Parkgate Shopping centre manager Janet Drury (fourth left) and operations manager Billy Smith (back centre), with some of the donated toys - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

ORGANISERS behind an annual festive scheme have paid tribute to the “tremendous generosity” of the Rotherham community.

Volunteers at the Rotherham Toy Appeal at Parkgate Shopping have so far accepted more than 2,000 donations to help struggling families and will continue to sort and distribute items until Christmas Eve.

Each year the appeal attracts donations from local businesses, churches, schools, libraries, councillors and members of the public, as well as Parkgate Shopping’s ‘giving trees’ which contain tags for a gift – sponsored by John

Brailsford Printers – for shoppers wishing to purchase an extra present at a specific store to donate.

Volunteers sort through some of the hundreds of toys which have been donated to the Rotherham Toy Appeal - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

Gifts given through the appeal, supported by Rotherham Radio and the Advertiser, make their way to the children and young people most in need through organisations like Rotherham Council’s early help service.

Appeal co-ordinator Ann Levick said: “This year the cost of living crisis will be a major factor but, once again, Rotherham people have come together – as they do every year – to provide gifts to open on Christmas morning.

“The professionals support the families and know their circumstances, and put them forward for a gift that they wouldn’t otherwise have received.

“The team of volunteers work hard and we couldn't do it without the people of Rotherham.”

Parkgate Shopping operations manager Billy Smith said: “Considering Rotherham itself is a deprived area, the response to the appeal every year shows just how tremendously generous our community is.”

Presents were being dropped off during the Advertiser's visit to Parkgate by Julie Green who works for Wellgate Court mental health resource centre in Rotherham.

She said: “We have supported the appeal for about 15 years.

“Each year we hold coffee mornings and at the end of the year all the money from those events goes to the toy appeal.

“This year we have raised about £900 and our gifts go to teenagers specifically as sometimes they, as an age group, can get overlooked when people are thinking of presents for children and young people.”

Parkgate Shopping centre manager Janet Drury added: “The response this year has been amazing – the people, businesses, and organisations of Rotherham have shown what a caring and sharing lot they are.”