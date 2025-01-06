Community, charity and school join together for joyful performances

Some of the pupils at the church choir.

SCHOOL pupils, a dementia charity and the local community joined together in true seasonal spirit to ensure two “incredibly special” festive events could take place.

When Storm Darragh caused damage to the roof of Wales Primary School, it was feared the pupils’ long-rehearsed and much-anticipated performance of festive songs at dementia charity Lost Chord's UK Soup and Song concert would have to be cancelled.

But in a heart-warming act of community spirit, quick-thinking parents rallied to ensure that some the children would get to the event at Wales Kiveton Methodist Church even though school was closed.

Lost Chord UK’s Soup and Song sessions have been hosted and organised by Paul Joynes at Wales Kiveton Methodist Church since September 2023.

Wales Kiveton Methodist Church in festive spirit.

And with the children in full voice, the Christmas event became a true celebration of festive spirit, attended by more than 100 people from the local community

Lost Chord UK is the Maltby based national charity that provides life-changing interactive music sessions for people living with dementia and other neurological conditions in care homes, hospices, and community spaces across the country.

Their Soup and Song events, which combine live music, sing-a-longs and a light lunch, are a highlight for many local residents.

“The children’s performance added something incredibly special to the day,” said Lost Chord UK chief executive Jean Collingwood.

“Music has a magical way of connecting people, and the children’s energy truly brought joy and created new memories to everyone in the room.

“It’s a wonderful example of the true spirit of Christmas.”

With their school hall still unusable, however, head teacher Anna MacDonald then asked if the church could host the school’s Christmas Concert later in the week.

Once again, the community rallied together to save the day, ensuring more than a hundred children could share their seasonal songs with family, friends and the wider community.

A spokesperson for the church added: “It has been a privilege to host these events and witness our community coming together in such a heartfelt way, reflecting the kindness, connection, and togetherness that define the true

meaning of Christmas, especially in such difficult times.”