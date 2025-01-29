Clifton Park will take starring role in astronomy event
Friends of Clifton Park and Mexborough and Swinton Astronomical Society are holding the Planets in the Park in the courtyard of the Garden House from 6pm to 8.30pm on Saturday, February 8.
The evening allows visitors to see the night sky as never before, as well as view presentations and displays.
Elaine Humphries, from the Friends of Clifton Park group, said: “The event has been been really well attended for the last the last two years.
“Last year it was an absolute hive of activity – it was heaving with people.
“The astronomical society chaps bring all their equipment, but anyone with a telescope is welcome to bring it along for advice.
“It's a really good event and hopefully guests will see the moon as the event is always timed for a date when there is meant to be a full moon.”
