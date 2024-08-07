Church appeals for return of missing life-saving equipment

By Jill Theobald
Published 7th Aug 2024, 09:19 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 09:25 BST
The empty container at St Thomas' ChurchThe empty container at St Thomas' Church
The empty container at St Thomas' Church
CHURCH members are appealing to the public for help locating missing life-saving medical equipment which had only been in place for less than six months.

The automated external defibrillator – used to treat people who have gone into cardiac arrest – has been removed from its container at St Thomas' Church on Highthorn Road in Kilnhurst after being installed earlier in March this year thanks to a grant from the British Heart Foundation.

Churchwarden Colin Proudman said: “It was provided by the BHF originally with a number of conditions including it had to be on outside wall and in an unlocked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We had also registered it with The Circuit (the national defibrillator network which maps the heart-starting devices across the UK) which is important as it allows ambulance services to locate the nearest registered defibrillator.

“It's such a shame and so disappointing to see it's gone.

“This is for the community and for public use not just church goers, it's for anyone who needs it.

“You wouldn't take a life buoy off its pole and this is also life-saving piece of equipment.

“If someone has taken it for an emergency, or any other reason, please do return it ASAP so we can check it over for next use.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the church appeals for help finding the kit, a concerned member of the public, David Wood, has set up a fundraising appeal to replace the defibrillator.

He said: All donations are greatly and warmly appreciated.”

Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/94a5e54a.

Related topics:KilnhurstBritish Heart Foundation

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice