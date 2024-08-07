Church appeals for return of missing life-saving equipment
The automated external defibrillator – used to treat people who have gone into cardiac arrest – has been removed from its container at St Thomas' Church on Highthorn Road in Kilnhurst after being installed earlier in March this year thanks to a grant from the British Heart Foundation.
Churchwarden Colin Proudman said: “It was provided by the BHF originally with a number of conditions including it had to be on outside wall and in an unlocked.
“We had also registered it with The Circuit (the national defibrillator network which maps the heart-starting devices across the UK) which is important as it allows ambulance services to locate the nearest registered defibrillator.
“It's such a shame and so disappointing to see it's gone.
“This is for the community and for public use not just church goers, it's for anyone who needs it.
“You wouldn't take a life buoy off its pole and this is also life-saving piece of equipment.
“If someone has taken it for an emergency, or any other reason, please do return it ASAP so we can check it over for next use.”
While the church appeals for help finding the kit, a concerned member of the public, David Wood, has set up a fundraising appeal to replace the defibrillator.
He said: All donations are greatly and warmly appreciated.”
Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/94a5e54a.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.