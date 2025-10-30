Charity chief visits 'inspiring' community care model

'INSPIRING': Sarah Sleet, CEO of Asthma + Lung UK with members of the TRFT's Breath Easy support group.

THE boss of a leading charity in respiratory health has hailed a community hub in Rotherham as “inspiring” and described its team of workers as “brilliant.”

BreathingSpace, one of several community hubs run by Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, played host to Sarah Sleet, chief executive of Asthma + Lung UK who met with staff and several members of Breathe Easy - a patient support group for those living with chronic lung conditions.

Asthma + Lung UK supports individuals affected by conditions such as asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, bronchiectasis and obstructive sleep apnoea.

Sarah Sleet said: “It was fantastic to see the work at BreathingSpace and to talk to the brilliant team there.

“As a model of embedded community respiratory service, it was inspiring.

“One of the key reasons for coming was also to hear directly from patients about their experiences.

“I really appreciated that, and it means we can tell a much more powerful story when we get to talk to some of the leaders who might be able to change things.”

Jacqui Pollington, a respiratory nurse consultant at BreathingSpace, said: “Welcoming Sarah to BreathingSpace was a real privilege, and it was invaluable for her to engage directly with the Breathe Easy support group members.

“Hearing about Sarah’s initiatives and the pioneering research led by Asthma + Lung UK was incredibly insightful, as these advancements are poised to transform the way lung conditions are prevented, diagnosed, and managed.

Earlier this year Victor Cholij, a trustee representing patients at board level for Asthma + Lung UK, also praised the “excellent facilities” of TRFT's Badsley Moor Lane site at East Dene.