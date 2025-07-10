Charit-tea celebrates four decade milestone with 'joyous' event

Age Uk Rotherham hosted a cream tea event at the Garden Rooms at Clifton Park, to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Pictured are special guests including the Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail and Miss Kaukab Amjid with Age UK staff.

THERE was an out-pouring of “joy” - at a cream tea held to celebrate four decades of a Rotherham charity.

Guests including the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail joined Age UK Rotherham at the event at the Garden Rooms at Clifton Park to mark its 40th anniversary.

Chief executive officer Barbara Dinsdale said: “Our 40th anniversary cream tea was a wonderful, community-centred event attended by a range of supporters including volunteers, clients, funders, sponsors and civic representatives from across the borough.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who helped to make our celebrations a joyous and memorable occasion.”

The event is the latest to celebrate the milestone birthday for the charity – based at Galax Business Centre on Fitzwilliam Road – which kicked off earlier this year, including a concert by Friends in Harmony at St Francis Church Bramley.

Residents and guests at Brampton-based Sid Bailey Care Home also held a circus-themed event as well as a 'wear it red' bash to celebrate.