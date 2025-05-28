Care home residents red-dy to show support for charity

CELEBRATION: Guests and 'Elvis' at Sid Bailey Care Home's party for Age UK Rotherham

RESIDENTS at a Rotherham care home held a ‘wear red’ party to celebrate the “meaningful milestone” anniversary of a charity based in the borough.

Residents and guests at the Brampton-based Sid Bailey Care Home got into the spirit of things by wearing red outfits at the circus themed event in aid of Age UK Rotherham’s 40th anniversary.

The party kicked off with a show by magician Magic Merlin and party-goers were treated to some of the King of rock ‘n’ roll’s most popular hits when Elvis Presley impersonator Monsoon Mike had the audience up dancing and singing along to songs.

A raffle and tombola at the home, part of the Danforth Group and which provides 24-hour residential, respite, and dementia care, raised £130 for Age UK Rotherham to help the organisation continue their work, supporting older people in the borough.

The charity’s chief executive officer Barbara Dinsdale, who attended the party, said: “What a brilliant event.

“It was so lovely to see everyone having a great time and we’re grateful to the staff at Sid Bailey Care home for making it a success and to the residents and guests for taking part.

“With 42 residents, Sid Bailey Care Home is a friendly and sociable community which already had a full and varied diary of events and activities for residents but decided to hold a special one for Age UK Rotherham.”

Care home general manager Victoria Alder said: “We were delighted to host this special event to mark such a meaningful milestone for Age UK Rotherham.

“Our residents, community members, and staff had a fantastic time coming together in support of a charity that does so much for older people in our community.

“It was wonderful to see everyone enjoying the entertainment, getting involved, and most importantly, helping raise funds for such a great cause.”

The party was the first in a series of events being run by care homes across the borough this year to celebrate four decades of Age UK Rotherham.

The organisation, based at Eastwood Trading Estate on Fitzwilliam Road, was also one of four charities to be selected by the new mayor, Cllr Rukhsana Ismail, who will serve until May next year.