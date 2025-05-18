Chains of office: The installation of Rotherham's new Mayor Cllr Rukhsana Ismail took place at the recent annual council meeting at Rotherham Town Hall.

ROTHERHAM’S new mayor, Cllr Rukhsana Ismail, has been inaugurated as the borough’s first citizen and will serve until May next year.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is the 120th mayor for the borough and is known for her background in voluntary work and public service.

She succeeds outgoing Mayor, Cllr Sheila Cowen, and is joined in office by her daughter, who will serve as her consort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ismail, who represents the Rotherham East Ward, has dedicated her career to supporting vulnerable people – from frontline roles in domestic abuse services to becoming Chief Executive of a charity in Nottinghamshire.

She also serves as a Magistrate, Vice Chair of Unison Sheffield, and trustee of several local charities – demonstrating a longstanding commitment to giving back to the community she now calls home.

Reflecting on her appointment, she said: "This is a huge honour and responsibility.

“Being Mayor of Rotherham is not just a role – it’s a platform to champion the people, communities, and causes that make our borough special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to inspire others, especially young women and girls, to believe in themselves and know that anything is possible. If I can achieve this, so can they.”

During her Mayoral year, Cllr Ismail will support four charities that reflect the compassion, strength and diversity of the town, Rotherham Hospice Trust, Age UK Rotherham, Sense Rotherham, which helps those with complex communication needs, and Anna Haq, which supports BME women and girls affected by violence.

“These charities speak to the heart of what matters in Rotherham – care, dignity, inclusion and hope,” she said.

“Together, they represent every stage of life and every corner of our community.”