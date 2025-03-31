Charity getting into the groove to celebrate anniversary

By Jill Theobald
Published 31st Mar 2025, 09:45 BST
CEO of Age UK Rotherham Barbara Dinsdale - pic by Kerrie BeddowsCEO of Age UK Rotherham Barbara Dinsdale - pic by Kerrie Beddows
A ROTHERHAM charity is kicking off its 40th anniversary year of celebrations by inviting the community to “get into the groove” at a special concert showcasing well-known songs from musicals, classical favourites and pop music.

Age UK Rotherham's official first anniversary event in its milestone year will see choir Friends in Harmony hosting An evening Of Song And Smiles, in aid of the charity's support for older people across the borough, at St Francis Church Bramley on Saturday, April 26 at 7pm.

Barbara Dinsdale, chief executive officer of Age UK Rotherham – based at Galax Business Centre on Fitzwilliam Road – said: “We are thrilled to kick off our 40th anniversary celebrations with a wonderful, uplifting concert performed by Friends in Harmony.

“We are very grateful that the choir have chosen to support us in this way and hope it will inspire more people to enjoy music and friendship through song.

Friends in HarmonyFriends in Harmony
“We are looking forward to welcoming guests of all ages and hope everyone will get into the rhythm and groove and sing along to their favourite tunes.”

Age UK Rotherham trustee Katrina Cleary, who recently joined the choir, said “It’s a wonderful thing to be part of.

“Singing lifts your spirits and the spirit of others and it’s great that we can do this and raise money for such a good cause at the same time.”

Tickets are £6 each – contact [email protected] to book or call Age UK Rotherham on 01709 386 837.

April's concert is one of several activities the charity is involved with to celebrate its 40th milestone in 2025.

On April 26, Sid Bailey Care Home in Brampton will hold a Wear Red for Age UK Rotherham party, while the Garden Room at Clifton Park is to host a celebratory Cream Tea on July 2.

Age UK Rotherham has a team raising funds for the charity by participating in the Great North Run on September 7.

Sitwell Golf Club is to host a Masquerade Ball in aid of the charity on October 4 and there will be a festive Christmas lunch in December, with date and venue to be confirmed.

For more information, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/rotherham/activities-and-events/.

