Chari-tea's special 40th celebration garden event

A CHARITY has announced the latest event as part of its year-long 40th anniversary celebrations.

Age UK Rotherham will hold a celebration cream tea, attended by the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail, in the Garden Room at Clifton Park on Wednesday, July 2 featuring entertainment and activities.

Barbara Dinsdale, chief executive officer, said: “We’re inviting volunteers, group members, clients, carers and their families to join us, along with people we have worked with over the years.

“The Mears Foundation are sponsoring the cost of the celebration and will be preparing and serving the cream tea on the day, too.

“There is no charge to attend but we will welcome donations on the day in support of Age UK Rotherham and our work across the borough.”

The event is the latest in a series for the charity – based at Galax Business Centre on Fitzwilliam Road – which kicked off earlier this year to celebrate the milestone birthday, including a concert performed by Friends in Harmony at St Francis Church Bramley.

Added Barbara: “We are hoping there will be good weather and a nice, relaxed atmosphere on the day and you can stay as long as you like for activities and chat.

“There will be two sittings for the cream tea itself, between 12-1.30pm and 1.30pm-3pm.

“Places are limited and demand high – our first session is already full – so booking is required.”

To book email [email protected] or ring 01709 386837 – including guest names, dietary requirements and any mobility issues.