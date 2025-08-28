Capital time for Dearne Valley film-making duo

Rebecca (left) and Dean Sills (right) with Dave Ballard and Andy Waterman from the County Hospital Tent in Bradford at the premiere

A FATHER-AND-DAUGHTER film-making duo have returned from the capital with two more award accreditations.

Dean Sills (57) and Rebecca Sills (26) from Bolton-upon-Dearne saw their first feature length documentary, Laurel and Hardy’s Yorkshire Adventures, given honourable mentions for Best Editing and Documentary at the London Indie Film Festival.

The event is billed as “the leading festival in Europe that brings the best of world’s independent films together”.

Dean said: “We are extremely grateful to the London Indie Film Festival, not only for the recognition in their festival as an honourable mention but also for the support they have given us especially on social media.”

The film has now won ten awards in international film festivals and picked up 12 gongs altogether since its release.

The documentary about the comedic Hollywood greats premiered at the national UK Sons of the Desert Convention in Harrogate in May.

Father and son John Burton and John Burton Jnr, members of Sheffield fan branch The Brats, named after the 1930 short film, were involved in setting up the weekend-long convention, which was jointly hosted by the Sheffield group and Bradford group County Hospital.

Filming by Rebecca and Dean took place in North, West, and South Yorkshire and Ulverston in Cumbria, including outside the house where Stan Laurel was born.

“Laurel and Hardy will always be the greatest comedy duo of all time,” said Dean, “and we feel this film will be pretty special for their fans.”

The film is available to watch now exclusively on Talking Pictures TV Encore, via the red button on Freeview channel 82 or on the Amazon Fire TV stick and other devices – visit www.tptvencore.co.uk.