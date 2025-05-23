Another fine success for Dearne Valley film-making duo

Rebecca Sills, Andy Waterman, Dave Ballard and Dean Sills

A CERTIFIED success!

A father and daughter film-making duo have returned from an international Laurel and Hardy fan celebration event after being “treated like royalty”.

Dean Sills and daughter Rebecca, from Bolton Upon Dearne, were VIP guests at the 43rd Sons of the Desert Laurel and Hardy fan convention at the Cairn Hotel in Harrogate where super fans gathered to celebrate the 100-plus films of the iconic comedy duo.

Father and son John Burton and John Burton Jnr, members of Sheffield fan branch The Brats, named after the 1930 short film, were involved in setting up the weekend, which was jointly hosted by the Sheffield group and Bradford group County Hospital.

Dean said: “We were delighted after a successful premiere screening of our first documentary feature, Laurel and Hardy's Yorkshire Adventures, on the opening night of the convention.

“Laurel and Hardy fans from all over the UK, Europe and even the USA gathered to celebrate the greatest comedians of all time.

“We were treated like royalty thanks to John Burton Jnr, John Burton and Mark Johnson from the Brats Tent in Sheffield and Dave Ballard and Andy Waterman from the County Hospital Tent in Bradford.

“It's the most nervous I have ever been at any film screening.

“We just didn't know what to expect from a room full of die-hard Laurel and Hardy fans, but the feedback was lovely.

“Dave Ballard said: 'I think you've produced a lovely film with different angles and a good mix of contributors'."

Rebecca and Dean were awarded a certificate from John Burton Jnr, the Grand Sheik of Brats Tent in Sheffield, and Dave Ballard, the Grand Sheik of County Hospital Tent in Bradford.

Dean said: “We appreciate this wonderful certificate and were moved and surprised by such a beautiful gift on the night and we can't thank everyone enough."

The pair’s first feature documentary has since gone on to win four awards in international film festivals, and was a semi-finalist in the recent Sweden Film Awards in Norrbotten.

Another screening is planned for the Brats Tent's June meeting at the Two and Six Micropub in Sheffield city centre on June 9.

The film will be released on DVD in October.